Teen arrested after 20-mile police chase from Charlotte to Concord

23 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

A 16-year-old is behind bars following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle that began in Charlotte and ended in Concord, according to CMPD. Dahmeune Isaiah Baxter is currently in the Mecklenburg County jail facing a long list of charges for his involvement in the chase.

