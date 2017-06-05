Teen arrested after 20-mile police chase from Charlotte to Concord
A 16-year-old is behind bars following a police chase involving a stolen vehicle that began in Charlotte and ended in Concord, according to CMPD. Dahmeune Isaiah Baxter is currently in the Mecklenburg County jail facing a long list of charges for his involvement in the chase.
