Sources: Police know who killed bar o...

Sources: Police know who killed bar owner, searching for gunman

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBTV

It's coming up on a week since Nelson Sosa was shot and killed inside his bar on Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte. Police sources tell WBTV that investigators believe they know who did it, and have been searching for the shooter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need a plug 15 hr HB 12
Thinking about moving to Charlotte I have ??? 18 hr very 8
Why are Southerners rude in action, but pretend... (Jan '13) 21 hr very 257
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) 23 hr very 139
What the hell is wrong with blacks in charlotte? Sat moplus 3
Con Artist arrives in Charlotte Fri Italian bread 1
new semi pro football team in charlotte (Dec '13) Jun 28 amcqueen37 22
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,689 • Total comments across all topics: 282,182,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC