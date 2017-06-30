Sources: Police know who killed bar owner, searching for gunman
It's coming up on a week since Nelson Sosa was shot and killed inside his bar on Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte. Police sources tell WBTV that investigators believe they know who did it, and have been searching for the shooter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a plug
|15 hr
|HB
|12
|Thinking about moving to Charlotte I have ???
|18 hr
|very
|8
|Why are Southerners rude in action, but pretend... (Jan '13)
|21 hr
|very
|257
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|23 hr
|very
|139
|What the hell is wrong with blacks in charlotte?
|Sat
|moplus
|3
|Con Artist arrives in Charlotte
|Fri
|Italian bread
|1
|new semi pro football team in charlotte (Dec '13)
|Jun 28
|amcqueen37
|22
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC