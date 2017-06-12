Sex assault, peeping Tom incidents in...

Sex assault, peeping Tom incidents in north Charlotte possibly related

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBTV

Police in north Charlotte are investigating a home invasion sexual assault and two peeping Tom incidents they believe may be linked to the same man. Around 4:53 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a home on the 1900 block of Slater Ridge Drive after a female said she was sexually assaulted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Make your own money without spending anything t... Fri Cashingout 1
News Abortion clinic: City wrong to issue parade per... Thu ThomasA 2
Where is Boy . Jun 14 Fred Herbert 2
Need information for Glenn Perkins!! Jun 13 Need answers 3
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Jun 13 Elise R Gingerich 3
The Confederates were domestic enemies Jun 13 Elise R Gingerich 3
bggb (Aug '14) Jun 12 anonymous 188
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,265 • Total comments across all topics: 281,849,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC