Run-down South End housing at center ...

Run-down South End housing at center of high-stakes lawsuit from billionaire's firm

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

A Charlotte billionaire is seeking to reclaim control of a dilapidated housing development in South End from a second real estate firm, the latest legal twist in a saga that's left hundreds of low-income residents in the dark. People who live in Brookhill Village, at South Tryon Street and Remount Road, are watching anxiously as workers tear down parts of the 67-year-old development all around them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is Boy . 1 hr Wheressyooyuuy 1
Fund Balance and the new Middle School Mon THINK 3
home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11) Sun Tom 23
Todd martin thief Sun Nipsy Russell 3
Michael Wilson is right! (Oct '15) Sun Nipsy Russell 9
Did you hear what happened at Friends? (Aug '16) Sun Tipster 9
What's going on at Sammys (Mar '10) Sun Tipster 16
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,606 • Total comments across all topics: 281,563,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC