Run-down South End housing at center of high-stakes lawsuit from billionaire's firm

A Charlotte billionaire is seeking to reclaim control of a dilapidated housing development in South End from a second real estate firm, the latest legal twist in a saga that's left hundreds of low-income residents in the dark. People who live in Brookhill Village, at South Tryon Street and Remount Road, are watching anxiously as workers tear down parts of the 67-year-old development all around them.

