Police: Teen arrested after couple kidnapped, sexually assaulted and robbed in uptown Charlotte
A couple who was visiting Charlotte was reportedly kidnapped, robbed and sexually assaulted by a teenager who was later arrested, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Police say the couple was returning to their hotel in uptown Charlotte early Thursday morning and was walking along the 200-block of East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when they were approached by a man with a gun.
