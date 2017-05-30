Police respond to shots fired in nort...

Police respond to shots fired in northwest Charlotte apartment Police ...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fund Balance and the new Middle School 24 min THINK 3
home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11) 17 hr Tom 23
Todd martin thief 17 hr Nipsy Russell 3
Michael Wilson is right! (Oct '15) 17 hr Nipsy Russell 9
Did you hear what happened at Friends? (Aug '16) 17 hr Tipster 9
What's going on at Sammys (Mar '10) 17 hr Tipster 16
Southpoint Grill @ Jims Grocery (Mar '11) Fri RTFM 15
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,917 • Total comments across all topics: 281,530,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC