Police: Mother charged after infant reportedly abandoned overnight
Police said the mother of an infant who was left with a man in Charlotte overnight has been charged with misdemeanor child neglect. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the mother and the 911 caller have conflicting stories about what happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southpoint Grill @ Jims Grocery (Mar '11)
|11 hr
|RTFM
|15
|Review: Kidz Place Academy (Jun '14)
|Thu
|Queen
|4
|The Confederates were domestic enemies
|May 27
|Truth
|2
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|May 27
|HaHa
|58
|Need a plug
|May 26
|Wheressyooyuuy
|6
|Black North Carolina Honor Student Almost Arres...
|May 24
|Mildred Andros
|1
|Todd martin thief
|May 23
|concerned
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC