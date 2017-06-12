Plaza-Midwood 10 mins ago 12:40 a.m.Juneteenth: Community celebrates 20th festival
Commonly called "Juneteenth," the culture and history of African Americans took center stage in Plaza Midwood, as Charlotte celebrated its 20th Juneteenth celebration. Participants say June 19, 1865 -- the day that news reached Texas about the end of slavery -- is a day all Americans should celebrate, not just African Americans.
