Overnight Robberies: Seven businesses...

Overnight Robberies: Seven businesses robbed at gunpoint in Charlotte,a

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

Investigators think the same person could be behind at least two of the crimes. They are also looking to see if the robberies are connected.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What the hell is wrong with blacks in charlotte? 1 hr cathy 1
Ugly Building Downtown Tue Truthful 14
Need a plug Mon Amazed723 8
Where is Boy . Mon Amazed723 5
Fund Balance and the new Middle School Sun confused 5
Need information for Glenn Perkins!! Jun 24 kevin 4
35 mph Jun 23 PO PO 2
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,727 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC