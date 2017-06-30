Outlook Good for NC Firefighter Who Had On-Duty Aneurysm
Doctors say the outlook is very good for Gastonia, NC, firefighter Loren Ward, who collapsed due to a brain aneurysm while battling an apartment fire on Saturday night. June 28--Gastonia Fire Engineer Loren Ward sat in a chair inside his Charlotte hospital room, remarking on his good fortune less than three days after a brain surgeon removed a piece of his skull.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Con Artist arrives in Charlotte
|8 hr
|Italian bread
|1
|What the hell is wrong with blacks in charlotte?
|Thu
|ThomasA
|2
|Need a plug
|Thu
|Fred Herbert
|10
|new semi pro football team in charlotte (Dec '13)
|Wed
|amcqueen37
|22
|Where is Boy .
|Jun 26
|Amazed723
|5
|I have subs for anyone in need of help. (Jun '15)
|Jun 22
|IndianTrail75
|2
|Suspect in hit-and-run was found at work (Jul '07)
|Jun 20
|LawAndOrder611
|35
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC