Outlook Good for NC Firefighter Who Had On-Duty Aneurysm

Doctors say the outlook is very good for Gastonia, NC, firefighter Loren Ward, who collapsed due to a brain aneurysm while battling an apartment fire on Saturday night. June 28--Gastonia Fire Engineer Loren Ward sat in a chair inside his Charlotte hospital room, remarking on his good fortune less than three days after a brain surgeon removed a piece of his skull.

