Nurse sounded alarm over risk to patients: - Problem is much worse' than public was told

Outgoing Mecklenburg County Health Director Marcus Plescia for months has given the public and other officials this assurance: The agency's failure to notify patients about abnormal Pap smear results did not reflect the overall quality of care at two public clinics. But newly released emails show that an internal review found widespread problems and concluded that patients have likely suffered harm from substandard care.

