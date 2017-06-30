Nurse sounded alarm over risk to patients: - Problem is much worse' than public was told
Outgoing Mecklenburg County Health Director Marcus Plescia for months has given the public and other officials this assurance: The agency's failure to notify patients about abnormal Pap smear results did not reflect the overall quality of care at two public clinics. But newly released emails show that an internal review found widespread problems and concluded that patients have likely suffered harm from substandard care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Con Artist arrives in Charlotte
|4 hr
|Italian bread
|1
|What the hell is wrong with blacks in charlotte?
|Thu
|ThomasA
|2
|Need a plug
|Thu
|Fred Herbert
|10
|new semi pro football team in charlotte (Dec '13)
|Wed
|amcqueen37
|22
|Ugly Building Downtown
|Jun 27
|Truthful
|14
|Where is Boy .
|Jun 26
|Amazed723
|5
|Fund Balance and the new Middle School
|Jun 25
|confused
|5
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC