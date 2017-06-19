No one injured in fire at south Charl...

No one injured in fire at south Charlotte movie theater

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted about the incident around 9:45 a.m. Crews said smoke was showing from the building. The fire appeared to have started on the roof of the AMC 22 movie theater.

