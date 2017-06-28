New clothing boutiques, restaurants c...

New clothing boutiques, restaurants coming to Waverly

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Mecklenburg Times

Two popular clothing boutiques and two restaurants will join the retail mix at the 90-acre Waverly community at the intersection of Providence and Ardrey Kell roads in south Charlotte. Fab'rik, Scout and Molly's Boutique, Babalu Tapas & Tacos and DeSano Pizza Bakery have signed leases at Waverly, which is being developed by Crosland Southeast, Childress Klein ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need a plug 8 hr Sickofsickness 9
new semi pro football team in charlotte (Dec '13) 9 hr amcqueen37 22
What the hell is wrong with blacks in charlotte? 22 hr cathy 1
Ugly Building Downtown Tue Truthful 14
Where is Boy . Jun 26 Amazed723 5
Fund Balance and the new Middle School Jun 25 confused 5
Need information for Glenn Perkins!! Jun 24 kevin 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,999 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC