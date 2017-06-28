New clothing boutiques, restaurants coming to Waverly
Two popular clothing boutiques and two restaurants will join the retail mix at the 90-acre Waverly community at the intersection of Providence and Ardrey Kell roads in south Charlotte. Fab'rik, Scout and Molly's Boutique, Babalu Tapas & Tacos and DeSano Pizza Bakery have signed leases at Waverly, which is being developed by Crosland Southeast, Childress Klein ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a plug
|8 hr
|Sickofsickness
|9
|new semi pro football team in charlotte (Dec '13)
|9 hr
|amcqueen37
|22
|What the hell is wrong with blacks in charlotte?
|22 hr
|cathy
|1
|Ugly Building Downtown
|Tue
|Truthful
|14
|Where is Boy .
|Jun 26
|Amazed723
|5
|Fund Balance and the new Middle School
|Jun 25
|confused
|5
|Need information for Glenn Perkins!!
|Jun 24
|kevin
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC