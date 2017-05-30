Neighbors protest proposed Topgolf facility in north Charlotte
Dozens of north Charlotte neighbors used their Saturday evening to protest a rezoning petition that has been submitted to staffers from the City of Charlotte. Members of several communities including the Lexington and Claybrooke subdivisions walked their neighborhood streets in protest of rezoning petition 2016-139 .
