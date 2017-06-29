Nation-Now 38 mins ago 10:19 p.m.Slav...

Nation-Now 38 mins ago 10:19 p.m.Slave cemetery confirmed as Topgolf construction moves forward

The remains of at least 19 slaves have been found by a historian on the site where developers hope to build a Topgolf and hundreds of apartments in University City. Residents in the area have been fighting to stall the 65-acre project on Mallard Creek Church Road and I-85.

