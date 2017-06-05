Mutual fund giant could add hundreds of jobs in Charlotte, CEO says

William McNabb, CEO of Vanguard Group, told the Observer on Thursday that the mutual fund giant could add several hundred jobs to its 1,700 already in Charlotte over the next three years. - In 1997, Vanguard Group opened in Charlotte after the mutual fund giant searched for another U.S. city in which to put offices and expand beyond locations in Arizona and its headquarters in Pennsylvania.

