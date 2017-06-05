Mutual fund giant could add hundreds of jobs in Charlotte, CEO says
William McNabb, CEO of Vanguard Group, told the Observer on Thursday that the mutual fund giant could add several hundred jobs to its 1,700 already in Charlotte over the next three years. - In 1997, Vanguard Group opened in Charlotte after the mutual fund giant searched for another U.S. city in which to put offices and expand beyond locations in Arizona and its headquarters in Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanley joined AYFL
|Thu
|Football mom 2
|13
|bggb (Aug '14)
|Wed
|anonymous
|187
|Southpoint Grill @ Jims Grocery (Mar '11)
|Jun 7
|TheRealMGD
|16
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Jun 6
|FredKidd
|4,956
|Where is Boy .
|Jun 6
|Wheressyooyuuy
|1
|Fund Balance and the new Middle School
|Jun 5
|THINK
|3
|home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11)
|Jun 4
|Tom
|23
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC