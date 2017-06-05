Mutual fund giant could add hundreds ...

Mutual fund giant could add hundreds of jobs in Charlotte, CEO says

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

William McNabb, CEO of Vanguard Group, told the Observer on Thursday that the mutual fund giant could add several hundred jobs to its 1,700 already in Charlotte over the next three years. - In 1997, Vanguard Group opened in Charlotte after the mutual fund giant searched for another U.S. city in which to put offices and expand beyond locations in Arizona and its headquarters in Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanley joined AYFL Thu Football mom 2 13
bggb (Aug '14) Wed anonymous 187
Southpoint Grill @ Jims Grocery (Mar '11) Jun 7 TheRealMGD 16
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Jun 6 FredKidd 4,956
Where is Boy . Jun 6 Wheressyooyuuy 1
Fund Balance and the new Middle School Jun 5 THINK 3
home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11) Jun 4 Tom 23
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,833 • Total comments across all topics: 281,651,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC