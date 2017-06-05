Man wanted in deadly north Charlotte ...

Man wanted in deadly north Charlotte shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBTV

A man is wanted in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man that happened in north Charlotte over the weekend . Police say 34-year-old Lucas Lorenzo Baldwin was fatally shot shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tanglewood Apartments in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Southpoint Grill @ Jims Grocery (Mar '11) 3 hr TheRealMGD 16
Stanley joined AYFL 5 hr GoBigBlue 12
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 18 hr FredKidd 4,956
Where is Boy . Tue Wheressyooyuuy 1
Fund Balance and the new Middle School Mon THINK 3
home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11) Jun 4 Tom 23
Review: Kidz Place Academy (Jun '14) Jun 1 Queen 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,871 • Total comments across all topics: 281,586,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC