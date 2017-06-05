Man wanted in deadly north Charlotte shooting
A man is wanted in the shooting death of a 34-year-old man that happened in north Charlotte over the weekend . Police say 34-year-old Lucas Lorenzo Baldwin was fatally shot shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday at the Tanglewood Apartments in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way.
