Man shot, killed outside west Charlotte apartment, homicide investigation underway
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the incident occurred in the 2300 block of Farmer Street. Officers tweeted about the incident around 1:49 p.m. Upon arrival, police said they found a man lying in the front yard of an apartment with an apparent gunshot.
