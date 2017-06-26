Man shot, killed inside west Charlotte bar
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting occurred around 10:43 p.m. inside the Tropical Bar, Restaurant and Game Room in the 4700 block of Tuckaseegee Road. Upon arrival, police said they found a man inside the bar with a gunshot wound.
