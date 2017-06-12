Man dies week after being shot outsid...

Man dies week after being shot outside west Charlotte convenience store

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened June 9 around 9:28 p.m. in the parking lot of a Exxon station in the 3200 block of Queen City Drive. Cornelius Drayton, 37, died Thursday at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia from injuries sustained in the shooting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Make your own money without spending anything t... 4 hr Cashingout 1
News Abortion clinic: City wrong to issue parade per... 20 hr ThomasA 2
Where is Boy . Wed Fred Herbert 2
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Jun 13 Elise R Gingerich 3
The Confederates were domestic enemies Jun 13 Elise R Gingerich 3
bggb (Aug '14) Jun 12 anonymous 188
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Jun 6 FredKidd 4,956
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pakistan
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,973 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC