Man claims his car was shot by shotgu...

Man claims his car was shot by shotgun at Plaza Midwood auto shop

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBTV

Charlotte resident John Cappuccilli got a phone call he wasn't expecting Thursday morning. The auto shop where he had left his 2010 Mazda Speed 3 the night before was contacting him to let him know something had happened to his vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
35 mph 12 hr PO PO 2
Ugly Building Downtown 15 hr Really 4
Where is Boy . 17 hr Fred Herbert 4
What's going on at Sammys (Mar '10) Thu ohplease 18
I have subs for anyone in need of help. (Jun '15) Thu IndianTrail75 2
Need a plug Jun 21 Smacked 7
News Suspect in hit-and-run was found at work (Jul '07) Jun 20 LawAndOrder611 35
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,936 • Total comments across all topics: 281,979,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC