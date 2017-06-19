Man bound with extension cords in May homicide, warrant reveals
A man who was found dead inside an uptown Charlotte apartment was found with his hands bound, according to a newly released search warrant. According to the warrant, a witness called police on May 26 and said he overheard a man admitting to killing another man and stealing from his East Stonewall Street apartment.
