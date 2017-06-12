Liberia: President Sirleaf Declares A...

Liberia: President Sirleaf Declares Assets As Tenure Comes to An End

When Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf was sworn in as Liberia and Africa's first woman head of state, some eleven years ago, she pledged to set an example for others in her government to follow, starting with the declaration of assets. "I further call on all Presidential aspirants, to consider in their own interest to do the same" - President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf Said Sirleaf on January 6, 2006: "In this respect, I will lead by example.

