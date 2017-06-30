Leadership camp to begin soon -
For the seventh year, Marcus Bass is looking forward to another summer of helping students prepare for the future through Camp Lead-Up. The 2017 Summer Camp Lead-Up Student Leadership Development Institute is scheduled for July 17 through July 21, at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sampson Independent.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a plug
|15 hr
|HB
|12
|Thinking about moving to Charlotte I have ???
|18 hr
|very
|8
|Why are Southerners rude in action, but pretend... (Jan '13)
|21 hr
|very
|257
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|23 hr
|very
|139
|What the hell is wrong with blacks in charlotte?
|Sat
|moplus
|3
|Con Artist arrives in Charlotte
|Fri
|Italian bread
|1
|new semi pro football team in charlotte (Dec '13)
|Jun 28
|amcqueen37
|22
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC