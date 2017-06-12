Kym Hougham Resigns as Executive Dire...

Kym Hougham Resigns as Executive Director of Wells Fargo Championship

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

The Board of Champions for Education announced today that Kym Hougham, who has served as the Executive Director of the Wells Fargo Championship since 2002, has resigned, effective June 30. "After just completing the 15th edition of the Wells Fargo Championship in May, I have decided that now is the time for me to make a change," said Hougham. "This timing allows me to look at the possibilities in front of me--both inside and outside the world of professional golf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) 18 hr Elise R Gingerich 3
The Confederates were domestic enemies 18 hr Elise R Gingerich 3
News Abortion clinic: City wrong to issue parade per... Mon amuse 1
bggb (Aug '14) Mon anonymous 188
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Jun 6 FredKidd 4,956
Where is Boy . Jun 6 Wheressyooyuuy 1
Review: Kidz Place Academy (Jun '14) Jun 1 Queen 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,950 • Total comments across all topics: 281,744,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC