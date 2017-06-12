Kym Hougham Resigns as Executive Director of Wells Fargo Championship

The Board of Champions for Education announced today that Kym Hougham, who has served as the Executive Director of the Wells Fargo Championship since 2002, has resigned, effective June 30. "After just completing the 15th edition of the Wells Fargo Championship in May, I have decided that now is the time for me to make a change," said Hougham. "This timing allows me to look at the possibilities in front of me--both inside and outside the world of professional golf.

