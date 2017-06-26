Kimpton reveals name, appoints GM for first Charlotte hotel
This fall, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants will open the doors to its 18-story Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel in uptown Charlotte. Located at Third and Church Streets, the 217-room boutique hotel is Kimpton's first in Charlotte and its second in North Carolina, joining Winston-Salem's Kimpton Cardinal Hotel.
