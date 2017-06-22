Interplex opens cold forging hub at Ayrsley

Singapore-based engineering and manufacturing solutions provider Interplex has opened a new Charlotte office at Ayrsley to support its cold forging business, and eDiscovery firm Consilio has renewed its full-floor lease at the mixed-use community in Steele Creek. Interplex operates more than 30 manufacturing plants in 13 countries and provides advanced application development and manufacturing solutions for ... You may have reached this page due to new security upgrades that have been implemented regarding multiple user logins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.