Industrious Charlotte on track for August completion
Co-working is having a big moment in the Queen City right now, with local operators expanding spaces or opening new offices around town, and national co-working names coming onto the scene for the first time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stanley joined AYFL
|6 hr
|Football mom 2
|13
|bggb (Aug '14)
|15 hr
|anonymous
|187
|Southpoint Grill @ Jims Grocery (Mar '11)
|Wed
|TheRealMGD
|16
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|FredKidd
|4,956
|Where is Boy .
|Tue
|Wheressyooyuuy
|1
|Fund Balance and the new Middle School
|Jun 5
|THINK
|3
|home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11)
|Jun 4
|Tom
|23
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC