Image of armed man, anti-gay message worries activists. But FBI sees no credible threat.
The Charlotte Observer) - A Gaston County man's re-posting of an image on social media of a masked man with guns strapped to his back and the words: "First gay pride parade! Can't wait!" set off alarms in the Charlotte LGBTQ community on Thursday. The photo, to many who left comments on a local activist group's Facebook page, appeared to be a threat to shoot people at Pride events.
