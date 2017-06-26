HM Properties reveals luxury Myers Pa...

HM Properties reveals luxury Myers Park residences

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Mecklenburg Times

HM Properties has been engaged by Jim Gross Company to represent a very special new condominium development in the heart of Myers Park called Opus Myers Park. These premium residences will be sited at one of the most iconic intersections in Charlotte at Queens and Providence roads just behind the Myers Park Public Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mecklenburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ugly Building Downtown 4 hr Truthful 14
Need a plug 21 hr Amazed723 8
Where is Boy . 21 hr Amazed723 5
Fund Balance and the new Middle School Sun confused 5
Need information for Glenn Perkins!! Jun 24 kevin 4
35 mph Jun 23 PO PO 2
I have subs for anyone in need of help. (Jun '15) Jun 22 IndianTrail75 2
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,104 • Total comments across all topics: 282,060,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC