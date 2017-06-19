Historian finds unmarked graves of sl...

Historian finds unmarked graves of slaves at proposed Topgolf site...

UNIVERSITY CITY, N.C. - Controversial plans to bring a Topgolf location to University City could soon hit a major roadblock. Developers want to put the sports venue, apartments and retail space at West Mallard Creek Church Road and Interstate-85, but a historian said it would be illegal to build on part of the land.

