Historian finds unmarked graves of slaves at proposed Topgolf site...
UNIVERSITY CITY, N.C. - Controversial plans to bring a Topgolf location to University City could soon hit a major roadblock. Developers want to put the sports venue, apartments and retail space at West Mallard Creek Church Road and Interstate-85, but a historian said it would be illegal to build on part of the land.
