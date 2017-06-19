HeroesCon draws comic book fans Updated at
And so it goes at HeroesCon, the annual three-day comic book convention this weekend in the Queen City that organizers say drew tens of thousands of attendees this year. While legendary creators like Jim Steranko or current top talent like Jason Aaron draw the crowds, HeroesCon is known for its commitment to independent writers and artists, with Indie Island situated right in the center of Artists Alley on the 230,000-square-foot floor of the Charlotte Convention Center.
