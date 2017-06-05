Grand Opening Of The Ivey's Hotel in ...

Grand Opening Of The Ivey's Hotel in Uptown, Charlotte NC

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Hospitality Net

The Ivey's Hotel features 42 luxury guestrooms, a cocktail lounge, private meeting and event space and a Library Lounge exclusive to guests of the hotel. The Ivey's Hotel was imagined and then curated by MRK Investments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stanley joined AYFL Thu Football mom 2 13
bggb (Aug '14) Wed anonymous 187
Southpoint Grill @ Jims Grocery (Mar '11) Jun 7 TheRealMGD 16
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Jun 6 FredKidd 4,956
Where is Boy . Jun 6 Wheressyooyuuy 1
Fund Balance and the new Middle School Jun 5 THINK 3
home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11) Jun 4 Tom 23
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,599 • Total comments across all topics: 281,638,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC