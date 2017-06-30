Four people, including three children, rushed to hospital after crash in Matthews
The wreck happened just after 10 p.m. on Sam Newell Road, which was closed in both directions between Margaret Wallace Road Williams Road while crews worked the scene. Medic said four people, all with very serious injuries, were taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.
