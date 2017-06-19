Firefighter injured in Gastonia fire

Firefighter injured in Gastonia fire

The Gaston Gazette

Fire Engineer Loren Ward collapsed early in battling the fire at Ashbrook Village Apartments off South New Hope Road. Gaston Emergency Management Services transported him to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

