Finch

Finch

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBTV

An online fundraising site, set up for a man shot and killed while trying to buy a new cell phone in Charlotte, has raised more than $20,000 for his funeral and a reward for information. Zachary Finch, 21, was shot and killed on June 18 - Father's Day - while trying to buy a cell phone using the 'LetGo' app.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ugly Building Downtown 3 hr tightsqueeze 10
Need information for Glenn Perkins!! Sat kevin 4
35 mph Fri PO PO 2
Where is Boy . Fri Fred Herbert 4
What's going on at Sammys (Mar '10) Jun 22 ohplease 18
I have subs for anyone in need of help. (Jun '15) Jun 22 IndianTrail75 2
Need a plug Jun 21 Smacked 7
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,275 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC