An online fundraising site, set up for a man shot and killed while trying to buy a new cell phone in Charlotte, has raised more than $20,000 for his funeral and a reward for information. Zachary Finch, 21, was shot and killed on June 18 - Father's Day - while trying to buy a cell phone using the 'LetGo' app.
