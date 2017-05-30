Features 15 mins ago 12:14 a.m.'Moms of Murdered Offspring' holds vigil to call for ending violence
CMPD is still looking for the suspect who killed Lucas Baldwin , a 35-year-old man who was seen having a conflict with another man at Tanglewood apartments in north Charlotte. The conflict ended with Baldwin dead and the apartment complex confused as to how a place that residents call "kid friendly" became a crime scene splattered in blood.
