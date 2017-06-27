Family Ties Inspire Singer-Songwriter...

Family Ties Inspire Singer-Songwriter Autumn Rainwater to Branch Out

14 hrs ago Read more: Creative Loafing

That's what I'm thinking on a recent drizzly afternoon in June, when I meet up with Charlotte singer-songwriter Autumn Millner, who performs and records as Autumn Rainwater. Alas, it is summer, and somehow Summer Rainwater just doesn't reflect the moody complexity of Autumn Rainwater's remarkably eclectic mix of rainy-day R&B with smart, subtle hints of rock, hip-hop and electronic dance music.

