Experience Touring Choir to perform in Parkersburg

The Experience Touring Choir, a 44-member choir from Christ Lutheran Church at Charlotte, N.C., will perform at a combined service at 10 a.m. June 18 at the First Lutheran Church, 1701 19th St. The choir is comprised of 44 high school students who share their faith in Jesus Christ through contemporary song, drama, dance and visual arts. which focuses on the story of Joseph and his brothers as they are interviewed in a modern-day talk show.

