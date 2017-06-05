Experience Touring Choir to perform in Parkersburg
The Experience Touring Choir, a 44-member choir from Christ Lutheran Church at Charlotte, N.C., will perform at a combined service at 10 a.m. June 18 at the First Lutheran Church, 1701 19th St. The choir is comprised of 44 high school students who share their faith in Jesus Christ through contemporary song, drama, dance and visual arts. which focuses on the story of Joseph and his brothers as they are interviewed in a modern-day talk show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Abortion clinic: City wrong to issue parade per...
|3 hr
|amuse
|1
|bggb (Aug '14)
|9 hr
|anonymous
|188
|Dairy Queen
|Sun
|Would like to know
|1
|Stanley joined AYFL
|Jun 8
|Football mom 2
|13
|Southpoint Grill @ Jims Grocery (Mar '11)
|Jun 7
|TheRealMGD
|16
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Jun 6
|FredKidd
|4,956
|Where is Boy .
|Jun 6
|Wheressyooyuuy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC