Elderly man's van with wheelchair lift stolen from Ballantyne-area retirement community
A 92-year-old man's van with a wheelchair power lift attachment was stolen from a retirement community in the Ballantyne area Saturday afternoon. According to the police report, the man's white 2000 Honda Odyssey was stolen from the Brightmore of South Charlotte complex on Old Ardrey Kell Road.
