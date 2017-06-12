Driver charged with DWI in crash that injured 3, shut down I-85 in north Charlotte
A driver is facing DWI charges after being involved in a crash that injured three people on Interstate 85 southbound in north Charlotte Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the southbound lanes of I-85 in between Exit 36 and Exit 37 around 12:50 a.m. and shut down all lanes for several hours.
