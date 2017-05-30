Driver being sought in east Charlotte...

Driver being sought in east Charlotte hit-and-run

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the wreck occurred around 3 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Graham Street. Police said a woman was making a left turn onto 10th Street when she was struck by a black SVU which caused her to spin and hit a building.

