Dozens of Charlotte Republicans stagea
Dozens of Republicans in our area staged a sit-in at a Charlotte Starbucks, after they say a customer was mocked by baristas for wearing a Donald Trump t-shirt. About 50 people from several local GOP groups came in to the Dilworth Starbucks on East Boulevard Saturday to order coffee and initiate positive conversation.
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a plug
|10 hr
|Amazed723
|8
|Where is Boy .
|10 hr
|Amazed723
|5
|Ugly Building Downtown
|13 hr
|Dave Morgan
|13
|Fund Balance and the new Middle School
|Sun
|confused
|5
|Need information for Glenn Perkins!!
|Jun 24
|kevin
|4
|35 mph
|Jun 23
|PO PO
|2
|I have subs for anyone in need of help. (Jun '15)
|Jun 22
|IndianTrail75
|2
