Dozens of Charlotte Republicans stagea

Dozens of Republicans in our area staged a sit-in at a Charlotte Starbucks, after they say a customer was mocked by baristas for wearing a Donald Trump t-shirt. About 50 people from several local GOP groups came in to the Dilworth Starbucks on East Boulevard Saturday to order coffee and initiate positive conversation.

