Developers helped pay for Ballantyne traffic signal 5 years ago. It's still not there.

Developers of an apartment complex in south Charlotte agreed to contribute $50,000 for a traffic signal as part of the project's rezoning, but five years later residents are frustrated that it has not been installed. Earlier this month, a vehicle seriously injured a child at a different intersection near Ballantyne Elementary, prompting residents to renew their push for the traffic signal that they feel they were promised.

