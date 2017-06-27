Developers helped pay for Ballantyne traffic signal 5 years ago. It's still not there.
Developers of an apartment complex in south Charlotte agreed to contribute $50,000 for a traffic signal as part of the project's rezoning, but five years later residents are frustrated that it has not been installed. Earlier this month, a vehicle seriously injured a child at a different intersection near Ballantyne Elementary, prompting residents to renew their push for the traffic signal that they feel they were promised.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need a plug
|1 hr
|Fred Herbert
|10
|new semi pro football team in charlotte (Dec '13)
|14 hr
|amcqueen37
|22
|What the hell is wrong with blacks in charlotte?
|Wed
|cathy
|1
|Ugly Building Downtown
|Tue
|Truthful
|14
|Where is Boy .
|Jun 26
|Amazed723
|5
|Fund Balance and the new Middle School
|Jun 25
|confused
|5
|Need information for Glenn Perkins!!
|Jun 24
|kevin
|4
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC