David Weekley Homes announces new Ballantyne-area community
David Weekley Homes, the nation's largest privately-held builder, will soon begin building in its second Ballantyne-area community with SouthRidge. Located on North Community House Road, and adjacent to Ballantyne Country Club, SouthRidge will feature 27 single-family homes and 60 townhomes.
