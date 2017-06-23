Criminal Charges- 6-23-17

Criminal Charges- 6-23-17

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Andy Allen Clinton, 25, of 6601 George Hildebran in Hickory was charged June 12 with one count each of resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer and parole violation. A $5,000 bond was set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
35 mph 4 hr PO PO 2
Ugly Building Downtown 7 hr Really 4
Where is Boy . 10 hr Fred Herbert 4
What's going on at Sammys (Mar '10) Thu ohplease 18
I have subs for anyone in need of help. (Jun '15) Thu IndianTrail75 2
Need a plug Wed Smacked 7
News Suspect in hit-and-run was found at work (Jul '07) Jun 20 LawAndOrder611 35
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,325 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC