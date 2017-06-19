Criminal Charges- 6-19-17
Johnny Franklin Reynolds Jr., 40, of 1205 Tot Dellinger Rd. in Cherryville was charged June 10 with one count of non-support of family. A $500 cash bond was set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
