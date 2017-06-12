Crime 3 mins ago 4:54 a.m.Teens charged with stealing car in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Two teens were arrested after police said they stole a woman's car at gunpoint before in south Charlotte before leading officers on a chase Wednesday. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported carjacking in the 1300 block of Sharon Road West around 4:15 p.m. Officers later spotted the vehicle, a gray Toyota Solara, on South Boulevard and initiated a traffic stop, CMPD said.
