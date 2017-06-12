Crime 3 mins ago 4:54 a.m.Teens charg...

Crime 3 mins ago 4:54 a.m.Teens charged with stealing car in south Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Two teens were arrested after police said they stole a woman's car at gunpoint before in south Charlotte before leading officers on a chase Wednesday. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported carjacking in the 1300 block of Sharon Road West around 4:15 p.m. Officers later spotted the vehicle, a gray Toyota Solara, on South Boulevard and initiated a traffic stop, CMPD said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Abortion clinic: City wrong to issue parade per... 5 hr ThomasA 2
Where is Boy . Wed Fred Herbert 2
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Jun 13 Elise R Gingerich 3
The Confederates were domestic enemies Jun 13 Elise R Gingerich 3
bggb (Aug '14) Jun 12 anonymous 188
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Jun 6 FredKidd 4,956
Review: Kidz Place Academy (Jun '14) Jun 1 Queen 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,672 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC