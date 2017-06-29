Crime 23 mins ago 2:19 p.m.Two arrest...

Crime 23 mins ago 2:19 p.m.Two arrested for suspected involvement in string of robberies

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Brandon Jovan, 23, was arrested on Wednesday for two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, one at the 7-Eleven on Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte and the other at the Express Mart located at 7000 block Nations Ford Road. Likewise, David Thomas, 37, was arrested on Thursday for two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, both at local Quick Trips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What the hell is wrong with blacks in charlotte? 4 hr ThomasA 2
Need a plug 13 hr Fred Herbert 10
new semi pro football team in charlotte (Dec '13) Wed amcqueen37 22
Ugly Building Downtown Jun 27 Truthful 14
Where is Boy . Jun 26 Amazed723 5
Fund Balance and the new Middle School Jun 25 confused 5
Need information for Glenn Perkins!! Jun 24 kevin 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,592 • Total comments across all topics: 282,119,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC