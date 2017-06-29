Crime 23 mins ago 2:19 p.m.Two arrested for suspected involvement in string of robberies

Brandon Jovan, 23, was arrested on Wednesday for two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, one at the 7-Eleven on Monroe Road in southeast Charlotte and the other at the Express Mart located at 7000 block Nations Ford Road. Likewise, David Thomas, 37, was arrested on Thursday for two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, both at local Quick Trips.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.