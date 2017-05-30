Crime 2 mins ago 4:55 p.m.1 dead after shooting in north Charlotte
Authorities responded to a call from an apartment complex in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way. Medic says one person was pronounced dead on-scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11)
|3 hr
|Tom
|23
|Todd martin thief
|3 hr
|Nipsy Russell
|3
|Michael Wilson is right! (Oct '15)
|3 hr
|Nipsy Russell
|9
|Fund Balance and the new Middle School
|3 hr
|Tipster
|2
|Did you hear what happened at Friends? (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|Tipster
|9
|What's going on at Sammys (Mar '10)
|3 hr
|Tipster
|16
|Southpoint Grill @ Jims Grocery (Mar '11)
|Fri
|RTFM
|15
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC